Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Ortega
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Irene Ortega

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores Irene Ortega Obituary
Dolores Irene Ortega

Dolores Irene Ortega joined the Lord in heaven early in the morning on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Born on April 4, 1949, Dolores lived a full and happy life and always lived it her way. She experienced many ups and downs, but the warm remembrance of laughter and family will remain in our hearts forever. The love of her life was Little Joe and it was music that gave her and her family a special bond. No one could shout a "grito" like Dolores. Her family is left with heavy, heavy hearts. She taught us that time is precious. Dolores is survived by a son, Oswaldo Jr. and daughter, Vanessa (Bill). She also leaves four special grandchildren: Noah, Matthew, Jackson and Holly. She is also survived by her mother Irene and siblings Virginia (Manfred), Robert (Martha), Pat (Victor), Irma, and Margie (Bill). She joins her father Rigoberto and brothers Edward and David in God's arms. Due to the present virus situation, services will be postponed for an unknown future date. We thank her doctors, caregivers, friends, and staff at Perches Funeral Home who have accompanied us through this loss.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -