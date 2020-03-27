|
Dolores Irene Ortega
Dolores Irene Ortega joined the Lord in heaven early in the morning on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Born on April 4, 1949, Dolores lived a full and happy life and always lived it her way. She experienced many ups and downs, but the warm remembrance of laughter and family will remain in our hearts forever. The love of her life was Little Joe and it was music that gave her and her family a special bond. No one could shout a "grito" like Dolores. Her family is left with heavy, heavy hearts. She taught us that time is precious. Dolores is survived by a son, Oswaldo Jr. and daughter, Vanessa (Bill). She also leaves four special grandchildren: Noah, Matthew, Jackson and Holly. She is also survived by her mother Irene and siblings Virginia (Manfred), Robert (Martha), Pat (Victor), Irma, and Margie (Bill). She joins her father Rigoberto and brothers Edward and David in God's arms. Due to the present virus situation, services will be postponed for an unknown future date. We thank her doctors, caregivers, friends, and staff at Perches Funeral Home who have accompanied us through this loss.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020