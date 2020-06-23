Dolores L. DiazEl Paso - Dolores (Lola or Lolita) Legarreta Diaz, 78, of El Paso, Texas, entered Heaven's gates on April 10, 2020. She was born to the late Angel and Dolores Legarreta on December 2, 1941, in Fort Hancock, Texas. She married the late Jose Rosario Diaz, Sr. in 1960, and they lived together in El Paso for 44 years until the passing of her loving husband in 2005. Dolores is survived by her children Jose Rosario Diaz, Jr. (Irma), Bernardo L. Diaz (Sonny), Lorenzo L. Diaz (Eleanor), Consuelo L. Diaz, Daniel L. Diaz (Susie) and Celina L. Diaz (Valente). She is also survived by four sisters and two brothers; and a number of other loving relatives and close friends. She had 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, parents, four brothers and two sisters.A loving mother and homemaker, Dolores was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, especially over the holidays. We enjoyed her storytelling of her siblings and growing up in a ranch in Fort Hancock. She was strong willed, brave and adventurous. As a teenager, she took her brother Roberto's car and drove it down Alameda Avenue. When he caught up to her, he asked her why did she take his car and she told him she wanted to learn how to drive.In her 20s, she worked with her sister Teresa prepping food in the cafeteria of Ysleta High School. She also worked as a nurse's assistant at a senior living facility. She always put others' needs before her own.She listened to all types of music, such artists as Doris Day, Elvis Presley, Lupillo Rivera, and LeAnn Rimes. She was spontaneous, she would dance and sing in the car or when cooking to liven up the mood. She liked to watch boxing; scary and old western movies. She wasn't a homebody, she liked to be on her feet enjoying life. She always made friends with everyone, young and old. She was our social butterfly. She enjoyed gardening and could grow anything, including cantaloupes, roses, anaheim peppers and pecan trees.Dolores was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. As her health declined, she often repeated the quote: "Live life with no regrets." The family gives their greatest and warmest gratitude to all of those who cared for her during her last days.Mom, now you are in "Un Rinconcito en El Cielo" with Dad (your one and only), family and friends. Don't worry about us, we'll be fine because you and Dad brought us up to be focused and resilient.A Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Hillcrest Funeral Home East, 1060 N. Carolina Dr. from 9:00am to 12:00pm with a Rosary at 10:00am followed by a Graveside Service at Mount Carmel Cemetery, 401 S. Zaragoza Rd.