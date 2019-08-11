|
Dolores M. Arias
El Paso - Dolores (Lola) M. Arias, 78, passed away at her home in El Paso, TX, on July 31, 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband Arturo E. Arias and her children, Elva McCarthy, Arturo Arias Jr. and Adrian Arias. She was born in El Paso and attended Ascarate Elementary School and Ysleta High School. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, and sister. She adored her family and claimed that her grandchildren were God's Angels. Her love of God given life experiences and adventures gave her strength to overcome all obstacles in life. She left her resolve to God when she became ill with metastatic bone cancer and spent the remainder of her life at home, bedridden until her passing. Hospice of El Paso attended to her medical and physical comfort until the end.
Dolores and her husband were married and honeymooned in Honolulu, HI, December 29, 1964, where they began their life together. While her husband underwent SERE training, she relocated to Coronado Island, CA. Upon his graduation, she returned to El Paso, TX, to await his completion of tour of duty and gave birth to their first son. In 1971, her husband was hired on with Border Patrol in Nogales, Arizona where she relocated with her three children. She and her husband uniquely established a community at Bairley Ville, where other border patrol agent's families followed. She befriended all the other agents' wives and initiated a volleyball club. She led the unification of their families and established a network to assist others in times of need. She eventually found a lot located in a neighborhood called Royal Road Terrance, where she and her husband built their first house. Upon completion of their home, a transfer request to El Paso was approved. She was instrumental in selling their property to obtain a new residence in El Paso, TX, where she lived out the remainder of her life.
Dolores enjoyed playing tennis, bowling and family events. She was a member of St. Pius Catholic Parish and St. Rafael Catholic Church where her children were baptized, confirmed and received their Holy Sacraments of marriage.
Visitation will be Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 10am to 12pm with a Memorial Service at 11am followed by a reception at 12pm at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 11, 2019