Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Santa Teresita Catholic Church
3400 Zapal
Vigil
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Santa Teresita Catholic Church
3400 Zapal
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Santa Teresita Catholic Church
3400 Zapal
Committal
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
Dolores Ruth Caldera Ontiveros


1940 - 2019
Dolores Ruth Caldera Ontiveros Obituary
Dolores Ruth Caldera Ontiveros

El Paso - Dolores Ruth Caldera Ontiveros passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the age of 79. Dolores was a loving sister, wife, aunt and will be sorely missed by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her parents, Maria Luisa and Juan Contreras; her brother; David. She is survived by her loving husband Arturo, her brother Mario, sister Consuelo Scott, sister-in-laws Lilly Mazzocchi, (Tony) and Abigail Leahy along with many nephews and nieces. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Vigil/Rosary at 7:00 pm on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Santa Teresita Catholic Church, 3400 Zapal. Funeral Mass will begin at 9:00 am on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Santa Teresita Catholic Church. Committal Service to follow at 10:30 am at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Our sincere gratitude to the wonderful staff at Global Hospice for all of their help during our time of need. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 18, 2019
