Dominic I. Lannutti
El Paso - Dominic I. Lannutti, age 56, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020. He was born September 21, 1964 in Chicago, Cook County, Illinois to James Michael Lannutti and Norma Gil.
Dominic is survived by his wife, Adela Lannutti, his mother Norma Gil, his sisters Michelle Lannutti, Anne Balderrama, Alexandria Gil and Margo Lannutti, his children, Kay Lannutti, Christopher Lannutti, Oddessa Dow, and Alec Lannutti and step-children Aaron Arreola, Alyssa Arreola, 5 grandchildren, daughters/sons in-law, aunts, cousins and many nieces and nephews.
Dominic was a Professor of Biological Sciences, Bridges to the Baccalaureate Program Director, Co-PI, and STEMGROW Co-PI at El Paso Community College.
Dominic made an incredible impact on everybody around him. He was an educator who taught, mentored, and guided not only his students but anyone in need. To many he was one of the greatest Professors of Biological Sciences at EPCC who changed the course of many students' future.
He will be deeply missed by his family, colleagues, students, friends and all who knew him.
No funeral services are scheduled at this time. Celebration of His Life Service will be schedule at a later date.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020