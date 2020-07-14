Donaciano HernandezEl Paso - With profound sadness we announce the passing of Donaciano "Chano" Hernandez, 89, preceded in death by his wife Rosaura Hernandez. Donaciano was born on September 5, 1930 and has passed away peacefully in his home on July 13, 2020. Beloved father of: Isabel (+), Eddie (Susan), Lori, Sylvia, Maria Isela, Javier (Angie). Loving grandfather of: John Paul (Sylvia), Melissa (David), Jessica (George), Angela (Sonny), Jonathan, Crystal, Rochelle, Cristian and Erica. Proud great grandfather of: John Paul Jr., Marissa, Monica, Myra, Samantha, Alex, Danielle, Bianca, Janelle, Adelyne, Erza, Sebastian, Bella and Aria. Brother of: Carmen +, Martha, and Alicia. Chano will be deeply missed by all who loved him, may he rest in peace. A visitation will be from 9:00 am to Noon with a vigil/rosary at 11:00 am., Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home-Americas, 9521 North Loop Dr. Due to Covid-19 restrictions we encourage social distancing and face masks are required. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-Americas.