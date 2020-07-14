1/1
Donaciano Hernandez
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donaciano's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donaciano Hernandez

El Paso - With profound sadness we announce the passing of Donaciano "Chano" Hernandez, 89, preceded in death by his wife Rosaura Hernandez. Donaciano was born on September 5, 1930 and has passed away peacefully in his home on July 13, 2020. Beloved father of: Isabel (+), Eddie (Susan), Lori, Sylvia, Maria Isela, Javier (Angie). Loving grandfather of: John Paul (Sylvia), Melissa (David), Jessica (George), Angela (Sonny), Jonathan, Crystal, Rochelle, Cristian and Erica. Proud great grandfather of: John Paul Jr., Marissa, Monica, Myra, Samantha, Alex, Danielle, Bianca, Janelle, Adelyne, Erza, Sebastian, Bella and Aria. Brother of: Carmen +, Martha, and Alicia. Chano will be deeply missed by all who loved him, may he rest in peace. A visitation will be from 9:00 am to Noon with a vigil/rosary at 11:00 am., Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home-Americas, 9521 North Loop Dr. Due to Covid-19 restrictions we encourage social distancing and face masks are required. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-Americas.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Vigil
11:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
9521 North Loop
El Paso, TX 79907
(915) 858-4408
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved