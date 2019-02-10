Donald Burr Jones, 81, passed away February 6, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. He was born in Albuquerque, NM on December 30, 1937 to Ruth G. and James E. Jones. At the age of 18 he was the manager of the country's largest twin screen drive-in theater in Albuquerque. He served in the New Mexico Army National Guard in Albuquerque and Las Cruces from 1955 to 1966. He retired from Civil Service at Ft. Bliss, Texas October of 1994 after 39 years in the Electronic Maintenance Division. Upon his retirement he was the Electronic Patriot Missile System Maintenance Supervisor. He then worked for Towne Services Moving and Storage as dispatcher from 1995 to 2000. He was involved in N.E. El Paso youth activities in the 1970's and 1980's as Boy Scout Cub Master and Optimist Club baseball coach. He enjoyed many years of bowling, golf and supporting his son's oval dirt track racing. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Robert G Jones. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Leslie A, sons; Raymond E and wife Karen, Kenneth C, Steven D and David Winter, granddaughter; Morgan R Walt, grandson Steven C Jones, and great-grandson Liam M Walt.

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. A Funeral Service will begin at 10:00 am on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Committal Service to follow at 11:00 am on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery 4848 Alps Drive.