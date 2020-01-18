Services
Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 587-4408
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald C. Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald C. Johnson Obituary
EL PASO FIRE DEPT. ASST. CHIEF (RET) A Man that was larger than Life entered into the hands of his Lord on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the age of 78. He was a loving husband, father, and PaPa and will be greatly missed. He is known by his peers as the best Firefighter they had ever worked with and one of the best friends they ever had. He received the Benjamin Franklin Award which is the highest award in the United States for Firefighter of the year in 1978 for his Heroism. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jean and Donald Johnson and beloved brother, Ronald Johnson. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Jenny Johnson; beloved sons, Thomas Johnson, Capt. (Ret) Christopher A. Johnson and his wife, Cheryl Johnson; grandson, Christopher M. Johnson and great-granchildren, Lauryn, Olyvia, and Bobby; cousin, Jack and life long friend, Sam along with his many many friends. Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 1:00PM at Sunset Funeral Home-West. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
Download Now