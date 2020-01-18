|
|
EL PASO FIRE DEPT. ASST. CHIEF (RET) A Man that was larger than Life entered into the hands of his Lord on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the age of 78. He was a loving husband, father, and PaPa and will be greatly missed. He is known by his peers as the best Firefighter they had ever worked with and one of the best friends they ever had. He received the Benjamin Franklin Award which is the highest award in the United States for Firefighter of the year in 1978 for his Heroism. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jean and Donald Johnson and beloved brother, Ronald Johnson. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Jenny Johnson; beloved sons, Thomas Johnson, Capt. (Ret) Christopher A. Johnson and his wife, Cheryl Johnson; grandson, Christopher M. Johnson and great-granchildren, Lauryn, Olyvia, and Bobby; cousin, Jack and life long friend, Sam along with his many many friends. Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 1:00PM at Sunset Funeral Home-West. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020