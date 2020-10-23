Donald Clark MacPhail
El Paso - Donald Clark MacPhail, October 21, 2020, 92. Resident of El Paso, Texas. Dr. Donald C. MacPhail was born in Buckhaven, Fife, Scotland on August 17, 1928 to Donald and Elizabeth MacPhail. He came to the United States in 1966 to be an Associate Surgeon at the Carrie Tingley Hospital for Crippled Children in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. He arrived in El Paso, Texas in 1968 to provide medical care as an orthopaedic surgeon to the community for the next 30 years. Prior to coming to the United States, Dr. MacPhail graduated medical school from the University of Edinburgh in 1951. He served as a Surgeon Lieutenant for the Royal Navy of the United Kingdom from 1952-1954, and as a permanent reserve officer until 1965. He received his degree of Master of Surgery in Orthopaedics from the University of Liverpool in 1959, and was on staff as the Senior Orthopaedic Registrar at the Princess Margaret Rose Orthopaedic Hospital in Edinburgh, Scotland until 1965. Dr. MacPhail will be remembered as a kind, compassionate, and talented doctor that cared for his patients deeply. Dr. MacPhail is survived by his beautiful and devoted bride of 54 years, Patricia May MacPhail, his children Donald, Alastair, and Catriona, and his five grandsons, Donald, James, Xander, Griffin, and Elliot. Dr. MacPhail passed peacefully on October 21, 2020 with his wife, daughter, his beloved dog, Tinker, and loyal cat, Toby, at his side. A memorial service will be planned in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation, PO Box 25424, Albuquerque, NM 87125 (https://www.carrietingleyhospitalfoundation.org
) or the First Presbyterian Church of El Paso, 1340 Murchison Dr., El Paso, TX 79902 (http://firstpresbyterian.church
).