Services
Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 587-4408
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home-West
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX
Rosary
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home-West
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Luke Catholic Church
930 E. Redd Rd.
El Paso - DONALD CLOUSER entered into the hands of his Lord on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the age of 79. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and will be greatly missed. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp and had a long career with the El Paso Fire Department serving our community with honor. He loved cooking, boating, computers, and the Dallas Cowboys. He is survived by his loving wife Sharon Cecilia Clouser, his beloved children; Kimberly Kay MacKellar (Donald), Melissa Marie Washam (Clifford), Shannon Rose Lakomia, Vincent Daniel Rando, Joshua Mitchell Nassif, 8 loving grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 5:00PM to 9:00PM, with Holy Rosary at 7:00PM at Sunset Funeral Home-West. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11:00AM at St. Luke Catholic Church, 930 E. Redd Rd. Interment will follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery, with Marine and El Paso Fire Department Honors. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the El Paso Firefighters Cancer Fund, 3112 Forney, El Paso, TX 79935. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
