Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Price
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Davis Price

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Davis Price Obituary
Donald Davis Price

El Paso - Donald (Don) Davis Price passed away peacefully on September 18, 2019, in Mesa, Arizona. He was born in El Paso, Texas, on August 26, 1932, and grew up in Van Horn, Texas. He served in the United States Army and was a long time El Paso resident. Don is survived by his wife, Martha Price, daughters Ginger Lamberty and husband Dennis, Cindy Norton and husband Joe, and grandchildren Thomas, Jack and Abigail. Don is also survived by his stepsons, Michael, John and Eddie Davis, their families and many grandchildren. Don will be missed and remembered as a gentle and kind soul. Donations may be made to the .
Published in El Paso Times from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.