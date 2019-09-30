|
Donald Davis Price
El Paso - Donald (Don) Davis Price passed away peacefully on September 18, 2019, in Mesa, Arizona. He was born in El Paso, Texas, on August 26, 1932, and grew up in Van Horn, Texas. He served in the United States Army and was a long time El Paso resident. Don is survived by his wife, Martha Price, daughters Ginger Lamberty and husband Dennis, Cindy Norton and husband Joe, and grandchildren Thomas, Jack and Abigail. Don is also survived by his stepsons, Michael, John and Eddie Davis, their families and many grandchildren. Don will be missed and remembered as a gentle and kind soul. Donations may be made to the .
Published in El Paso Times from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019