Donald Fay Ferris
El Paso - Donald F. Ferris passed away peacefully at Ambrosio Guillen Veterans Home. Don was born on December 24, 1928 and passed on March 8, 2020. Don was a medic in the Korean War and was a proud Korean War Veteran. He was in the Army for 30 years.
He is survived by his wife Nelda, daughter Tracy Messier, daughter-in-law Kimberly Ferris, stepchildren, Rhonda Menchey, Doug Garner, James Garner, and 5 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife of 44 years Jeannette Ferris and son Gary Ferris.
Special thanks to the Staff of Ambrosio Guillen Veterans Home for all their help.
Visitation will be held Sunday March 15, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. at Martin Funeral Home East 1460 George Dieter, El Paso, Texas 79936. Committal Service will be Monday March 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at 5200 Fred Wilson.
In Lieu of flowers please consider a donation to or .
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020