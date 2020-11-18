Donald Hays SweigartEl Paso - Donald Hays Sweigart, 86, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society - White Acres in El Paso, Texas. Don will be remembered by his many friends and his children, Bill, Tom, Carl, Robert, Brenda, Linda, and Anthony as well as his 14 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Don was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Bessie, his devoted wife, Maria Ofelia and his son, Neil. Don was a great American patriot. He was a United States Army Special Forces Soldier and served two tours in Vietnam. He was awarded the Combat Infantryman's Badge, Army Master Parachutist Badge, the Purple Heart, and the Bronze Star. After retiring from the Army in 1975 he taught Junior ROTC at El Paso High School. He then went on to another long and distinguished career with the Raytheon Corporation as an instructor for the Patriot Air Defense Missile System at Fort Bliss Texas. He also served his community as a 33-degree Mason with the El Paso Scottish Rite - Orient of Texas - Valley of El Paso. "The Major," as he was affectionately known at his retirement community, the Royal Estates of El Paso will be greatly missed. By none more so than by his devoted and special friend, Annamarie Shields with whom he chose to share the last several years of his life. Due to the Covid pandemic, out of an abundance of caution, the family has chosen to postpone the interment until such time as it can be done with full military honors at the Fort Bliss National Cemetery where Ofelia has been at rest since 2013.