Donald Knaut
El Paso - Donald Knaut, age 88, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully in Annapolis, Maryland on October 7th. Throughout his life, Don was an extraordinary and devoted caregiver not only to his family but also his friends, profession, community, church and hospice. Don was born in Woodbury, New Jersey, the son of Joseph and Francis Knaut. As a child, Don lived abroad in Buenos Aires during the late 1930s before his family settled in El Paso, Texas. Don attended Dudley Elementary School and El Paso High School, where he met his future wife Louise Strain (Knaut). He graduated from the University of Colorado and completed medical school at the University of Texas, Galveston. He and Louise married in 1957 and started a family, moving on numerous occasions as Don completed his residency training in obstetrics and gynecology followed by a period of military service. Don and Louise returned to El Paso in 1966 and lived there 30+ years raising a family, contributing to the community and enjoying hobbies including showing their Welsh Springer Spaniels, collecting coins and cheering on the Dallas Cowboys. In 2002, Don and Louise moved to the Great Smoky Mountains town of Waynesville, North Carolina and spent the next ten years enjoying the change of seasons and community and church activities. In 2012, Don and Louise moved to Annapolis, Maryland to be closer to family.
Sadly, Don was preceded in death by his wife Louise. Don is survived by his daughters Karen and Diane; sons Steve and Andy; daughter-in-law Carolyn; grandchildren Gretchen and Kyle; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a graveside ceremony in El Paso, but this will be postponed until a time when travel and health is less of a concern for friends and family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Don to St. Mary's Parish in Annapolis www.stmarysannapolis.org/church-homepage
or to a charity of your choice
.