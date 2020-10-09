Donald Larry TurnerEl Paso - Donald Larry Turner was called into the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 6, 2020. Age 78, he was born in Tennessee and later lived in Michigan and Texas. His loving parents Frank D. Turner and Cordie M. McCallon precede him in death. He is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years, Julieta Turner; his children Bret (Diane) Turner and Traci (Joe) Zayance; grandchildren Cassie (Brett) Meyer, Rayan and Cory Zayance; great granddaughter Bella Picard, brother Jerry (Gloria) Turner, and 10 nephews and nieces. Larry started working for Ford Motor Company as a young man and his work ethic lead to a successful professional career and an early retirement to enjoy other interests. During his battle with lung cancer Larry felt God's presence, care and loving-kindness through his children; sisters-in-law who provided constant support and help; loyal friends who visited regularly, called, and sent cards. God provided strength, comfort and peace through the faithful prayers of family and friends. Larry recognized throughout his life he was a blessed man. His wife and children are forever grateful to his extended family, friends, Pastors Mike Woods and Sam Thomas, Hospice of El Paso and in particular to Dr. Barbara Reeves and R.N. Marjy Brady for the care, concern, and love they showed.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rescue Mission of El Paso. A celebration of life service will be held at Coronado Baptist Church, 501 Thunderbird Dr., El Paso, TX 79912 on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, Gathering will be from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., and service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Mike Woods officiating. Due to current events wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West.