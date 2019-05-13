Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Raphael Catholic Church
Resources
Raphael - Donald Lee Raphael, 75, died May 9, 2019. Born in Cleveland, OH, he was drafted in to the Army and was stationed at Ft. Bliss. He was preceded in death by his first wife Maria Luisa, his parents Lillian and Joseph, and his oldest brother Melvin. Donald is survived by his wife Concha; his five children Steven, Joseph, Judith, Liliana, and Donald, Jr. He was blessed with eight grandchildren including his beloved Juliana, Renee, Emme, and Alix, Jr., two great grandchildren and his brother Dennis. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 5-9pm with a rosary at 7pm, at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Funeral mass will be held Wednesday, May 15th at 1pm at St. Raphael Catholic Church with interment in follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on May 13, 2019
