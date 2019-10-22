|
Donald Lee Ward, Sr.
Donald Lee Ward, Sr., born June 22, 1937 in Newark, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on October 18, 2019. Don was a selfless man, known to all for his humility and kindness. He genuinely embodied the fruits of the Spirit.
Don was active in the home building business for 40 years and held many offices and board positions within the industry and community. In recent years, Don enjoyed serving his church. At Church of St. Clement, he served as Junior and Senior Warden overseeing capital improvement projects, and served on the Board of the Parish School. In his daily life, Don's favorite pastimes were spending time with family (especially watching the Dallas Cowboys), fishing, and walking his dog, Pete.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Leona Ward and his brother, Willard. He is survived by his devoted wife of 29 years, Linda; his loving children, Sheryl Marie Dunaway (David), Donald Lee Ward, Jr. (Susana); and step-children, James Brundage (Jenny) and Jennifer Fraser (Matthew); his 9 grandchildren, Sarah Beth Camilo (Shane), Donald Lee Ward, III (Emily), Bray Dunaway (Samantha), Bethany Ward, Noah Samuel Ward, Cynthia Hedemark, Parker Brundage, Charlotte Brundage and Ellie Grace Fraser. At the time of his passing, Don was in Nevada to meet his new great-granddaughter, Rowan.
God granted Don a peaceful passing, and as he awoke that morning, we feel sure he was in the presence of Jesus, who said to him, "Well done, good and faithful servant."
In lieu of flowers we kindly ask donations be made to:
Church of St. Clement
Rancho Los Amigos Children's Home
Ciudad Nueva
