Donald Matthew Schmitz Jr.


1962 - 2019
El Paso - Donald Matthew Schmitz Jr. of Chaparral, NM, passed away Tuesday evening September 24th 2019, at Providence ER in Northeast El Paso. Donald was born in Chicago, IL on February 24th, 1962 to Donald Matthew Schmitz, Sr. and Antoinette White Schmitz.

Donny, as known by friends and family, was a beloved Husband, Son, Friend, and Uncle. He loved to fish, remodel houses, yard work and loved to bowl on Friday nights with his wife. He was a great uncle to Junior and Alan and loved to be able to help his family and friends out when needed.

Donald is predeceased by his parents "Smitty" and Toni. He is survived by his wife Patricia Campbell, Brothers-in-Laws, Nephews, Nieces and Great Nephews Junior and Alan who were his world.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, from 5 to 7 PM. After the visitation, Donald will be cremated.
Published in El Paso Times on Oct. 4, 2019
