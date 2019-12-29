|
|
El Paso - Donald (Don) Doss, 87, of El Paso, TX moved to his heavenly home on Monday, December 23, 2019. Don began working in high school with his Father as a lather with Doss Plastering Company in Ventura, CA before being called to service with the US Army. He served in Germany during the Korean War earning a Good Conduct Medal, Army Occupation Medal, and National Defense Medal.
After leaving the Army, he was involved with the Civil Air Patrol before beginning work with Raytheon. Don, an electronic engineer, worked with Raytheon for more than 25 years as one of the lead designers of the tracking and guidance systems for the Hawk and Sparrow missiles.
After retirement he worked as a realtor, real estate appraiser and Avon delivery guy for his wife.
His non-work related activities included being active with his sons as a YMCA Indian Guide, and a Scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts (during which his son Richard earned his Eagle Scout). He was active civically as a member of the Horizon City Lions Club. He also served as an Evangelism director at Trinity United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his bride of 65 years, Allene and his son Michael.
Survived by Daughter Donene Doss O'Dell (Roger), Son Richard Doss (Pamela), Five Grandchildren-Bryan Doss (Emily), Patrick O'Dell (Tracy), Aundie O'Dell Salazar (Trenton), Amber Doss McCarthy (Justin), Gregory Doss (Katelyn), 10 Great-Grandchildren-Vivienne & Shea Doss, Boyd & Taylie O'Dell, Aolani & Trenton Salazar, Callan & Aurora McCarthy, Atlas & Hazel Doss.
Visitation will be on Thursday, January 2, 2019. From 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with a Funeral Service at 9:30 a.m. at Sunset Funeral Home - Americas
Committal Service will be on Thursday, January 2, 2019. At 11:00 a.m. taking place at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
All services are entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home - Americas
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020