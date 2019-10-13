|
|
Donald Wayne Carroll
El Paso - Donald Wayne Carroll or "Baba" as he was affectionately called by his grandchildren, great grandchildren and many members of the community was called home to our Lord Saturday, October 12, 2019. Born in Sweetwater, TX August 14, 1935.
He was preceded in death by his mother Dena Farnsworth, his father C.D. Carroll Jr., and his brother C.D. Carroll the 3rd. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Sherron Carroll, his 2 sons Kevin and Kenny Carroll, and his daughter Gail Collier and their families, 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren, and his sister Sue Thompson. Don retired from the El Paso Fire Dept. March of 1991 after 28 years of service where he reached the rank of Captain and was a member of their water search and rescue team.
After retiring he worked as a greenskeeper for the Horizon Country Club where he made custom golf clubs for many people. During his life he was an avid golfer, hunter and cowboy.
Baba was a loving father, grandfather, husband, and great grandfather and will be truly missed by his family and friends.
While we are heartbroken for ourselves, we know he is at peace and he has finally found the home he was searching for all these years. Rest in peace Baba we love you.
In lieu of flowers the family was asked that you please make donations to Bond Memorial Methodist Church.
Services will be held at Bond Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 McKinney, Clint, TX on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11am.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 13 to Oct. 17, 2019