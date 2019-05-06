|
|
In Loving Memory of
Donald William Shank Sr.
October 18, 1932 - May 6, 1999
It has been 20 years since you've been gone but we feel your presence in many ways: Sunsets at the beach, biking on the Strand and tasty meals at Good Stuff. Donald William Shank, Sr. was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin the son of Jesse Lee and Ellen Marie (Johnson) Shank. He graduated from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa and then served in the United States Army at Fort Bliss prior to moving to El Paso. Don was loved dearly by all his friends during his 40 years with Hughes Aircraft Company (Raytheon). Don was a life member of the Association of the U.S Army and had served as President of the local chapter. He was also an active member of the Five Points Lions Club for many years.
Don celebrated his final days with sunsets at his Beach House in Hermosa Beach, California with his family at his side. He passed away on May 6, 1999 at the age of 66. He is survived by his 9 children, 23 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his cherished niece, Jeanne. He is in heaven with his son, Mario, his brother, Jack, and his sister in law, Bernice. We love you Pop, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle and Friend! You are missed and your memory will live on forever!
Published in El Paso Times on May 6, 2019