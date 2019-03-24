|
Donald Winford Wiley
El Paso - The world lost one of the good guys March 30th 2019, Don W. Wiley. He left behind his wife of 34 yrs (friends for 65), and in his words the most beautiful daughter in the world, Tracy Fletcher- more beautiful inside than out.
Don did it all. He played quarterback at Ysleta High (his passing record still holds), where he lettered in 3 sports. He graduated from TWC/UTEP, joined the Marines and served as a Medivac Pilot in Viet Nam during the TET offensive. He was injured suffering severe internal injuries, damage to both legs and traumatic amputation of the left arm. He still managed to build Santa Teresa Country Club, Lee Trevino's home and was a Parade of Homes recipient. He worked for Merrill Lynch as a stock broker, and played the stock market himself before joyfully retiring to golf, his passion. Don could do anything with one arm: ride horses as a member of the Sheriff's Posse, play 4.0 tennis, fly airplanes, glide airplanes, secure (3) holes in one and play golf with one arm, left handed and right handed. He was a Mason, a Jester and was honest, soft- hearted, kind, sincere, funny and a relentless jokester. He loved to tease and Tracy was his favorite target. Don knew no stranger. He enjoyed taking walks in his neighborhood and his favorite pastime was a good game of golf, a cocktail on his patio with Tracy, Ginny, Jack and Gracie, and watching the sun set. Could he, Don would want to thank Dr. Abresch and Dr. Taveras for their care, but also the many providers who treated him throughout his life. Don knew how to love unconditionally! The world is emptier, darker and a lot less fun without our beloved Don.
Visitation will be held Tuesday March 26, 2019 from 10 am to 10:30 am with Celebration of Life Service to commence at 10:30 am at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 5005 Love Rd. Following the Celebration of Life Service will be a Graveside Service from 1:00 pm to 1:30 pm at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson Ave, El Paso, Texas 79906.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019