Donna Mae Zitur
El Paso - Donna Roering Zitur
April 1, 1928 - September 28, 2020
Donna Zitur joined her husband, Raymond Zitur, in heaven on September 28. She was the daughter of Nicholas and Bernadine Roering, hardworking Minnesota farmers. She emulated their work ethic at a young age, and also enjoyed the camaraderie and musical talents of her multiple siblings. She was a strong, generous, feisty, and loving woman. She loved playing cards, especially bridge. She played golf, walking the course, well into her 80's. She enjoyed gardening, crafting, and watching golf and football, especially the Vikings. Most of all, she loved her family and friends.
As an army wife, she moved a lot, making lifelong friends everywhere she went. While living in Germany, she followed the army baseball team and was active in women's clubs. Their home was the second home to many military personnel members. She also made friends in the German community and returned to visit several times. While in Germany, she traveled extensively through post WWII Europe, including a trip to the London viewing stands to watch Queen Elizabeth's coronation procession. After returning to the states, she experienced being sole head of the household while her husband, Ray, was deployed or working out of town. They continued their travels through the US and Europe, often with their children.
Donna was a career woman who balanced work, family, and fun. She was a devout Catholic. Friends and family regularly gathered in her home for laughter and delicious meals. Her grandchildren and their friends often made welcome surprise visits during their school lunch hour.
Donna and Ray had 4 children, Kathleen Schwartz (Bill), Michelle Gose (Pat), Brian Zitur (deceased) (Cynthia), and LaDawn Zitur; 9 grandchildren, Russell Schwartz (Laura), Dugger Schwartz (Michelle), Stacey Schwartz Franco (Adrian), Christopher Gose, Gabriel Gose, Ryan Gose, Alyssa Gose, Nathan Zitur, and Jake Zitur; and 3 great granddaughters, Madison Schwartz, Megan Franco, and Katie Franco. She had 13 siblings, and is survived by 6 sisters and countless cousins and nieces and nephews. She touched the lives of many and will be greatly missed.
Due to Covid, funeral services and a celebration of life are postponed to a later date. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, can be made to a charity of choice