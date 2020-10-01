1/1
Donna Mae Zitur
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Mae Zitur

El Paso - Donna Roering Zitur

April 1, 1928 - September 28, 2020

Donna Zitur joined her husband, Raymond Zitur, in heaven on September 28. She was the daughter of Nicholas and Bernadine Roering, hardworking Minnesota farmers. She emulated their work ethic at a young age, and also enjoyed the camaraderie and musical talents of her multiple siblings. She was a strong, generous, feisty, and loving woman. She loved playing cards, especially bridge. She played golf, walking the course, well into her 80's. She enjoyed gardening, crafting, and watching golf and football, especially the Vikings. Most of all, she loved her family and friends.

As an army wife, she moved a lot, making lifelong friends everywhere she went. While living in Germany, she followed the army baseball team and was active in women's clubs. Their home was the second home to many military personnel members. She also made friends in the German community and returned to visit several times. While in Germany, she traveled extensively through post WWII Europe, including a trip to the London viewing stands to watch Queen Elizabeth's coronation procession. After returning to the states, she experienced being sole head of the household while her husband, Ray, was deployed or working out of town. They continued their travels through the US and Europe, often with their children.

Donna was a career woman who balanced work, family, and fun. She was a devout Catholic. Friends and family regularly gathered in her home for laughter and delicious meals. Her grandchildren and their friends often made welcome surprise visits during their school lunch hour.

Donna and Ray had 4 children, Kathleen Schwartz (Bill), Michelle Gose (Pat), Brian Zitur (deceased) (Cynthia), and LaDawn Zitur; 9 grandchildren, Russell Schwartz (Laura), Dugger Schwartz (Michelle), Stacey Schwartz Franco (Adrian), Christopher Gose, Gabriel Gose, Ryan Gose, Alyssa Gose, Nathan Zitur, and Jake Zitur; and 3 great granddaughters, Madison Schwartz, Megan Franco, and Katie Franco. She had 13 siblings, and is survived by 6 sisters and countless cousins and nieces and nephews. She touched the lives of many and will be greatly missed.

Due to Covid, funeral services and a celebration of life are postponed to a later date. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, can be made to a charity of choice






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 587-4408
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved