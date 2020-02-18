Resources
Dora A. Licon

Dora A. Licon In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of,

Dora A. Licon

03/04/40 to 02/22/16

More than just a beautiful woman she was my grandmother and is the reason why our family continues to show strength and unity. She was an open minded individual, would listen to what I had to say but still challenged my ideas when she knew i was wrong. She was considerate of diverse thoughts and empathetic.She was strong, loving, caring and inspiring. I will always remember her contagious laughter, her soothing voice and loving hugs. I miss her everyday and my love for her will never cease. She was the center piece of our family, showed us the meaning of love. She will continue to live in our hearts as we continue to cherish all the memories. I know that when a star is shining it

Is you letting us know you are okay, happy and watching over us.

Yaya's Angels, We Love You Forever!
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 18 to Feb. 22, 2020
