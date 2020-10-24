Dora DominguezEl Paso - Dora DominguezMarch 8, 1933 - October 21, 2020 - - 87 yrs.The loveliest person in the world, Dora Dominguez, has passed forward to be with our Heavenly Father and Savior Jesus Christ. In general, she loved everybody and everybody loved her. However, her most outstanding quality is that she was completely selfless and constantly thinking of others. She had a joyous disposition and was a delight to be with. Mom had that essence to make everyone else think they were special. She could touch your heart with her gentle presence and spoken word.Our precious Mother passed October 21, 2020. Dora was born March 8, 1933 in El Paso, Texas to Isidora and Jose Fernandez. However, she was raised by Reynalda and Raphael Rivas, whom she loved with all of her heart. She spent her youth excelling academically, graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1951 as Valedictorian.Dora met Julio Dominguez while in high school. They married in 1952 and had six children.Her greatest passions were loving her husband and children. Dora was a cancer survivor. Her legacy was keeping family unity and passing on her values, such as urging others to do their best with what they had. With a longing to continue seeing their grown children, our parents decided to invite their families for lunch every Saturday. It enabled all the cousins to grow together and love one another. Dora loved going to concerts, and she especially enjoyed the music of Juan Gabriel and Vicente Fernandez as well as Mariachi music. She also loved to watch the UTEP Miners games and would faithfully watch every game.She was a friend to one and all. Through her character, she showed us the Lord by loving us unconditionally. She truly loved her neighbor as herself. Some of her attributes were wisdom, goodness, thoughtfulness, being generous and humble. She always supported her children in all their endeavors and never discouraged them. She always brought us joy, hope, and compassion.She is survived by her children Martha, Reyna (Oscar Phillips), Josie (Ricky Campa), Henry (Martha), Mike, and Lupe (Mari). Mom had several grandchildren, great grandchildren, plus nieces & nephews. Preceded in death are her husband Julio Dominguez, brother Alfredo Barraza, and grandson Michael M. Dominguez.The family is very grateful and thankful to Mom's care giver, Silvia Soria, for all of her love, support and companionship.At Martin Funeral Home del Angel, 3839 Montana Avenue:•Public Visitation: will be held on Wednesday, October 28, beginning at 5:00 - 7:00 pm. Per Martins' regulations, only a maximum of 30 individuals are allowed in the chapel. However, the receiving line, where the family receives the guests, will flow as people arrive. The Rosary follows at 7:00 pm.•Literary Mass/ Funeral service/ Graveside: will be on Thursday, October 29, at the Funeral Home beginning 9:30 am. Again only 30 individuals are allowed. Burial will follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery - family only per Ft. Bliss regulations.