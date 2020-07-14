1/1
Dora M. Juarez
Dora M. Juarez

El Paso - Dora (Macias) Juarez, 81, peacefully passed away July 9, 2020. Dora is a graduate from Bowie High School, Class of 1957. She earned her bachelor's degree in Education from UTEP in 1961, and later her master's degree at UNM. She returned to her beloved school, Bowie, where she worked as a dedicated counselor for 32 years before retiring in 1994.

She is survived by her husband, Manuel Juarez, Jr.; stepchildren, Manuel Juarez III (Angela), Norma Cedillos (Ramon), and Gabriel Juarez; several grandchildren; siblings: Margarita Macias, Gilberto F. Macias (Petra), Maria E. Valdez (Salvador), and Esther Nava (Jesus Rafael); and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Narciso and Hortencia Macias.

Visitation: Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm with Rosary at 11:00 am at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home, 1755 N. Zaragosa Rd., El Paso, TX. Graveside Service to follow at 1:30 pm at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.






Published in El Paso Times from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
JUL
16
Rosary
11:00 AM
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
JUL
16
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 857-3535
