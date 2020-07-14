Dora M. JuarezEl Paso - Dora (Macias) Juarez, 81, peacefully passed away July 9, 2020. Dora is a graduate from Bowie High School, Class of 1957. She earned her bachelor's degree in Education from UTEP in 1961, and later her master's degree at UNM. She returned to her beloved school, Bowie, where she worked as a dedicated counselor for 32 years before retiring in 1994.She is survived by her husband, Manuel Juarez, Jr.; stepchildren, Manuel Juarez III (Angela), Norma Cedillos (Ramon), and Gabriel Juarez; several grandchildren; siblings: Margarita Macias, Gilberto F. Macias (Petra), Maria E. Valdez (Salvador), and Esther Nava (Jesus Rafael); and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Narciso and Hortencia Macias.Visitation: Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm with Rosary at 11:00 am at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home, 1755 N. Zaragosa Rd., El Paso, TX. Graveside Service to follow at 1:30 pm at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.