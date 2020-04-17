|
|
Dora Stires Meeks, 94, died Monday, April 13, 2020 in El Paso, TX. Dora was born on December 2, 1925 in El Paso to Lloyd Stires and Soledad Carrillo. Dora was a lifelong resident of El Paso and a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church for over 60 years. She was employed by Popular Department Store, White's Auto, and retired from JC Penny Department Store.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 55 years, Joseph Meeks, who passed in 2005; sons, Robert Meeks and Kenneth Meeks; brother, Roberto Stires; and sisters, Alicia Perez, Esperanza Gregg, and Lucille Sharar.
She is survived by three daughters, Margie Harmon, El Paso, TX; Elizabeth Fanning, Paradise, TX; Mary Green Mireles, Haltom City, TX, two sons, Gary Meeks, Fort Worth, TX; Alan Meeks, El Paso, TX. Dora is also survived by her beloved brother, Joe Stires; and two sisters, Mary Booth and Ruth Kiser; several grandchildren, several great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
Services arranged by Sunset Funeral Homes. Dora will be laid to rest next to her husband, Joe, at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Sunset Funeral Homes - East, 750 N. Carolina Dr, El Paso, TX 79915
Viewing can been seen ONLY via Sunset Funeral Home's Facebook page, Friday, April, 17, 2020 from 12-1 pm MST. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 17, 2020