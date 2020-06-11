Dorathy Lea Haddad
October 30, 1932 - June 9, 2020
Dorothy Lea Haddad ("Dorathy Lea"), age 87, made her triumphant journey to heaven on June 9, 2020 to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Raised in El Paso, Texas she was born into the rich heritage of her mother Grace Tinguely and her father, Samuel Benevides Solis. She loved her rich heritage and she especially loved the El Paso Mexican border that she called home.
She was a child protege of vocal music and piano and she fondly would recant times she spent with her Tinguley cousins who would sit around the fireplace playing piano by ear, singing and dancing. She attended Loretto Academy where she participated in Catholic Mass and was confirmed in the Catholic Church and baptized in the Pentecostal church of her grandmother Mary who she loved with her whole heart. She worked full time to pay her own way to attend The University of Texas at El Paso and to attend summer school at The University of Texas at Austin. She graduated college with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music Performance where she leaned to play every instrument, was a coloratura soprano and was invited to attend Julliard School of Music. In 1952 she met the love of her life Norman George Haddad also from El Paso, Texas. Dorathy Lea and Norman dated for 4 years until 1956 when they eloped and married on their way to California. She followed her beloved husband Norman to many stops during his military and real estate career including living in California, Washington State and Germany.
Through Dorathy Lea's life there was nothing more important to her than her husband, children and family. She quickly learned and embraced the customs and traditions of Norman's middle eastern heritage and became a beloved member of the Haddad family. She was never prouder than to be with her love and life partner, Norman, and to be part of their journey together.
She worked as an elementary music teacher and later assisted Norman with his real estate career. The most important work to her, however, was the work of raising her children, being their Mother and teaching them about the Lord as she was an original member of Abundant Living Faith Center of El Paso. She was ever steadfast in her faith and was often heard singing songs to her grandchildren, praying with them and encouraging them at any time, day or night.
Dorathy Lea was a pillar of love and strength to both her parents including assisting her own Mother in the building of her Mother's church in Fort Sumner New Mexico when her Mother received the call from God. She had a spirit of faith, determination, and a fashion style all her own, often making sure that she looked as beautiful outside as she was inside.
In recent years Dorathy Lea delighted in her visits from her grown children and grandchildren and continued to be an intercessor prayer warrior, even for those that would meet her for the very first time.
She is survived by her beloved husband Norman G. Haddad to whom she was married for 65 years, her daughters Racy Lea Haddad (Austin), Rachel Deloras Haddad (El Paso), and Monique Rosser (Dallas); her grandchildren Faith Alexandra Haddad (Austin), Emily Haddad Jabali (Austin), John Paul ("JP") Dillow (Austin), Lily Rosser, Troy Rosser and Mick Rosser (Dallas); and Her great grandson Christian Haddad Smith (Faith).
Dorathy Lea would have wanted her family and friends to remember her as being strong in the Lord and faithful beyond measure to Him. Celebration of Life services for Dorathy Lea will be conducted by Martin Funeral Home West Chapel on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. with Intermittent Graveside services at Memory Gardens of the Valley in El Paso, Texas on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 10:00 am. Due to COVID-19, attendance at Martin Funeral Home on Saturday June 13 2020 will be limited to 60 guests. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Abundant Living Faith Center in her name. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West www.martinfuneralhomewest.com
Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.