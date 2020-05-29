Dorian Quinley DobbinsEl Paso - Our hearts are broken by the loss of our dearly beloved Dorian Quinley Dobbins of Chicago, Illinois who ascended gracefully into heaven on Wednesday May 6, 2020 at the age of 75.! Dorian and wife Irma moved to El Paso, 4 years ago to be closer to their daughter Dr. Ti?ani (husband Dr. Keith) Johnson and their 4 grandchildren (Kameron, Alexx, London, Harper). Dorian's heart was the biggest and best part of this gentle giant, whose boisterous laugh and zest for life were legendary. So full of joy, over?owing with love, his heart survived the Vietnam War, a massive heart attack, and major heart surgery before ?nally succumbing.! He died peacefully with family by his side.Dorian was born in Charleston, SC April 21, 1945 to Nathan A. Dobbins, JD, prominent attorney, and Pauline E. Twyman, school teacher/homemaker.! The family soon moved to Washington, DC where he lived until graduating from Cardoza High School.! He graduated from Penn State University where he starred in football, trying out for the Chicago Bears before being drafted into the United States Army September 13,1965 to serve in the Vietnam War. Thereafter, Dorian worked in corporate America, was a devoted husband, an engaged father, and faithful member of Zion Lutheran and later Pullman Presbyterian Church.! He was a caring, dedicated leader and father ?gure to many.! He served as community coordinator for the Ninth Ward, an assistant football coach for Corliss High School, and volunteer coach for numerous little league baseball teams.!Dorian loved sports and was so proud of his son Marc helping Notre Dame win the 1988 NCAA football National Championship.! He loved music, and enjoyed his grandson Nate playing the saxophone.! A tremendous baseball player earlier in life, with a father who played in The Negro Baseball League, one of Dorian's life highlights was passing down that legacy by teaching his grandson Harper all about baseball.!Dorian is survived by son Marc (wife Lalita) Dobbins, their three children, Nicholas, Nathaniel, and Niah, siblings Nathan (Tony) Dobbins, DeWanna (De De) Jaimeson (son Kenneth), Ronald and wife Jean Dobbins (children Aneera, Rashad), and numerous other family members and friends.Dorian Quinley Dobbins will forever be memorialized as our strong 6'2" daddy who always looked at his family with a sparkle in his eye. He encouraged many and was loved by all he met. He will be remembered lovingly and missed immensely.