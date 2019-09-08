|
|
Dorinda Prieto Matias
San Antonio - Dorinda Prieto Matias, 69 a kind hearted, fun, loving, and amazing woman went to be with the Lord on August 21, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Born March 10, 1950 in El Paso, Texas to Manuel Murillo Prieto & Angela Zapata Prieto. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother Manny Prieto and grandson Tyler Gibson. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Javier Rafael Matias; children Andrea Gibson (Mickey), Javier Rafael Matias Jr., Shaun Matias (Jessicka), and 8 grandchildren. Siblings Corine Prieto, Diana Grigsby, Eileen Staph (Joe), Angela Frazee (Randy), 2 nieces and 3 nephews. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, daughter, grandmother and businesswoman who enjoyed working with people. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
A visitation will be held at Castle Ridge Mortuary on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. A Prayer Service will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Castle Ridge Mortuary. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 10:45 a.m.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers that a remembrance be sent to the Prieto Endowed Scholarship at the University of Texas at El Paso.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 8, 2019