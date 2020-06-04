Doris Elliott
El Paso - Doris Byers Taylor Elliott, 100, peacefully entered into her eternal life on May 23, 2020, at the age of 100+ years. Doris was born on August 14, 1919 in Norfolk, Virginia, but moved as a baby to Durban, South Africa where her father helped to start a hospital and clinic as a medical missionary. She lived there until she returned to the U.S. to attend college and get her nursing degree. Her parents were Dr. Alan Boardman Taylor and his wife, Mary. She had three younger siblings, Chandler, Boardman (both deceased), and Eileen (living in Austin, TX).
Doris was the matriarch of the Elliott family, loved and adored by family and friends. She lost her beloved husband, James F. Elliott, unexpectedly on August 5, 1987. Doris was a devoted wife and mother of 4 children, and when widowed, revealed that she was a strong and very wise woman in so many ways.
A big part of Doris' life was her volunteer work at Providence Hospital in El Paso. She spent over 50 years dedicating one day a week helping to care for patients. She was also an active member of Trinity First United Methodist Church, P.E.O., the Women's Club and many other groups where she developed meaningful friendships.
Doris is survived by her four children and their extended families - Linda Elliott; Jeanne Teisher (Jim), their two sons Sean and Cameron; Rick Elliott (Cathy), their three children Scott (Ellie), Jennifer (Farzad), Joseph (Brittany); Julie Mayes (Larry) their daughter Brooke (Shep); and 6 great grandchildren.
A special thanks to all who cared for her especially the staff at Sun Ridge at Cambria, Envision Hospice and Dr. Muneer Assi.
A memorial service for Doris Elliott will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 9:00am at Hillcrest Funeral Home 1060 N. Carolina Dr. Interment will be on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery. Services entrusted to El Paso Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina (915)598-3332.
If you wish to know more about Doris Elliott, you may go to the El Paso Hillcrest Funeral Home's website. Contributions honoring Doris Elliott can be made to the charity of your choice.
Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.