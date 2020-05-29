Doris FosterEl Paso - Doris "Jean" Foster, age 91 passed away, peacefully May 27, 2020 due to congestive heart failure. She was born December 17, 1928 in Lytton Springs, Texas to Johnnie and Sam McMahan. Jean was the youngest of 8 children. After graduating high school at Galena Park High School, she moved to El Paso, Texas and soon met the David Lee Foster. They were married January 9, 1951 and raised 2 daughters. Jean is survived by daughters Lana Foster-White, Terri Foster and granddaughter Natalie White. David Foster, her husband of 65 years, died October 2016. Jean was a devoted Christian, wife, and mother. She was a quiet lady with a keen sense of humor and very sharp mind. Her life was a living example this favorite Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 — "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." Please join us celebrating her life on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 North Carolina Drive. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Paso Del Norte Community Foundation. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina (915)598-3332. A "Dignity" memorial provider.