Doris Jean Logan
El Paso - Doris Jean Logan, passed away to heavenly peace on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in El Paso, TX. Doris was a native of Fort Worth, TX born to parents, Howard and Opal Mae Dixon Sr. She married the late MSgt Boydie Logan for 43 years of marital bliss. Stationed at Fort Bliss Army Base in 1959 they made El Paso, TX their home. Doris was a Licensed Vocational Nurse spanning her professional career across area hospitals including Providence Memorial Hospital, R.E. General Thomason Hospital and Hotel Dieu Hospital before retiring as a private duty nurse after 35 years. Doris was also an active member of several service organizations in the local El Paso community including The Lioness Club, Retired Men's Wives Club, UTEP Women's Auxiliary and the Women's Department of The Greater El Paso Chamber of Commerce. She was a faithful member of Community Baptist Church serving with the Deaconess and Minister's Wives Auxiliary and Women's Missionary Union (WMU) for over 50 years. Doris was predeceased by her loving husband, Boydie Logan, parents and one sister. Doris is survived by her four children: Ken Workman (Lucy) of El Paso, TX; W. James Green (Gayle) of Fairfax, VA; Boydie Logan, Jr. (Alice) of Dallas, TX and Beth Sinkler (William) of Fredericksburg, VA. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grand-children and two brothers. A Homegoing Service will take place Monday, July 20, 2020, 10:00am at Fort Bliss National Cemetery for immediate family members. Arrangements under the direction of San Jose Funeral Home-East. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Doris J. Logan Memorial Scholarship Fund: https://www.gofundme.com/f/doris-j-logan-memorial-scholarship-fund