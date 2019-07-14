|
Doris Jean Smith
El Paso - Doris Jean Smith age 88, Born on July 20, 1930 in El Paso, Texas to Joe and Grace Davis. Jean passed away on July 8, 2019. She went to Ysleta Grade School and Ysleta High School. She was a fifth grade teacher at Loma Terrace Elementary School for many years.
Jean is survived by her husband of 72 years, Elbert H. Smith. Her daughter Diane Bailey of El Paso, TX; Her son and his wife, Steve and Marilyn Smith of Temple, TX. Grandchildren, Sean Smith, William Brian Smith and Lauren Eastman. Pre-deceased by grandson Steve Bailey.
Special Thanks to Choice Hospice and caretaker Mary Moyer.
Donations can be made in her name to the Animal Rescue in Canutillo, TX. http://arlep.org/pages/donate
Published in El Paso Times on July 14, 2019