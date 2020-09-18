Doris M. FernandezEl Paso - On Saturday, September 5, 2020, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Doris Fernandez was called home by our Lord. She was born March 10, 1938 in El Paso, TX to Miguel and Margarita Bustillos. She was a graduate of Austin High School - 1956, and retired after 30 years from White Sands Missile Range.In 1960, Doris married Manuel Fernandez, and they celebrated 60 years of marriage. She is survived by her husband Manuel, children: James, Steven, and Darlene (Alex); grandchildren: Alyssa (Ryan), Nicolas, John-Michael, Dominique, and Sophia; great-grandson Connor; and her brother Ruben Bustillos.Those who knew Doris knew of her strong persona, inner-strength, strong work ethic, her no-nonsense straight-forwardness, but more importantly her immense love for her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchild, and her brother.Doris was deeply loved by her family, and we will hold our memories of you in our hearts forever."I thought of you today but that is nothing new. I thought of you yesterday and days before that too. I often think in silence and often speak your name, all I have are memories and your picture in a frame. Memories are safe keep from which I never part, God has you his arms and I have you in my heart."Services will be held privately for family at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.