Doris M. Fernandez
1938 - 2020
Doris M. Fernandez

El Paso - On Saturday, September 5, 2020, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Doris Fernandez was called home by our Lord. She was born March 10, 1938 in El Paso, TX to Miguel and Margarita Bustillos. She was a graduate of Austin High School - 1956, and retired after 30 years from White Sands Missile Range.

In 1960, Doris married Manuel Fernandez, and they celebrated 60 years of marriage. She is survived by her husband Manuel, children: James, Steven, and Darlene (Alex); grandchildren: Alyssa (Ryan), Nicolas, John-Michael, Dominique, and Sophia; great-grandson Connor; and her brother Ruben Bustillos.

Those who knew Doris knew of her strong persona, inner-strength, strong work ethic, her no-nonsense straight-forwardness, but more importantly her immense love for her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchild, and her brother.

Doris was deeply loved by her family, and we will hold our memories of you in our hearts forever.

"I thought of you today but that is nothing new. I thought of you yesterday and days before that too. I often think in silence and often speak your name, all I have are memories and your picture in a frame. Memories are safe keep from which I never part, God has you his arms and I have you in my heart."

Services will be held privately for family at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.






Published in El Paso Times from Sep. 18 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
San Jose Funeral Home
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
