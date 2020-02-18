|
|
Doris Tefft
Doris Tefft of El Paso Texas passed away peace fully on the morning of December 25th of 2019. Doris was born in Koblenz Germany to Johann and Maria Gruters and immigrated to the United States in 1964. Doris was an avid quilter, having made over 400 quilts and donating them to various charities, family and friends in the El Paso area. Her favorites was HABITAT for Humanity and with Bethel Family Ministries "The Dorcas." Doris had spent the past 35 years with the love of her life Lt. Colonel Arden (AJ) Tefft, who preceded her passing in November 2018. Doris had a quick wit and a sharp tongue and was an absolute joy to be around. Once you had met her you were guaranteed not to forget her. Doris was preceded in death by her son. Jeffrey (Jeff) Klingenberg and his son Peyton.
Doris is survived by her son John Klingenberg and Daughter in law Michele Standaert, grandson Joshua Klingenber and Granddaughter Shelby Klingenberg, and Great Granddaughter Makaila Klingenberg.
Doris will be buried beside her husband Art at Ft. Bliss Veterans Cemetery on February 25th, 2020 with a brief service at 1:30 pm at the East Shelter. In Lieu of Flowers we ask that you make a donation to Habitat for Humanity.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020