Dorothy Ann McArthur Domenicali
El Paso - Dorothy Ann McArthur Domenicali passed away on Thursday, August 1 at the age of 96. She was a resident of El Paso, TX for sixty-five years. She was the wife to Dr. Peter Domenicali who passed away in August 1994. Survivors include two daughters, Ann Lee and Nancy Bickley. Grandchildren include Katherine Elias, Steven Lee and Laurel Arenivar followed by seven Great Grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at Trinity First United Methodist Church on Friday, August 16 at 12:00 PM with Rev. Scott Meador officiating the service. She will be buried with her husband at 2:30 PM at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery following the memorial service.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 11, 2019