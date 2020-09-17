1/
Dorothy Quebell Crank
El Paso - Dorothy Quebell Crank, long time resident of El Paso, Texas and Salem, New York, passed away on September 10, 2020 surrounded by family. Born September 25, 1927 in Pampa, Texas to Clarence and Eula (Crafton) Nelson. She was a retired educator in the Ysleta Independent School District and Salem Washington Academy. She was predeceased by her parents, sister Virginia Fade and brother Kenneth Nelson. She is survived by her daughters Helen (Raymond) Morris and Mary (William) Cox and sons David Crank and Ivan Crank and several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchild. In honoring her wishes there will be no services.






Published in El Paso Times from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
San Jose Funeral Home
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
