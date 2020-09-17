Dorothy Quebell CrankEl Paso - Dorothy Quebell Crank, long time resident of El Paso, Texas and Salem, New York, passed away on September 10, 2020 surrounded by family. Born September 25, 1927 in Pampa, Texas to Clarence and Eula (Crafton) Nelson. She was a retired educator in the Ysleta Independent School District and Salem Washington Academy. She was predeceased by her parents, sister Virginia Fade and brother Kenneth Nelson. She is survived by her daughters Helen (Raymond) Morris and Mary (William) Cox and sons David Crank and Ivan Crank and several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchild. In honoring her wishes there will be no services.