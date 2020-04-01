|
|
Dorothy Gasway
El Paso - Dorothy Britten Gasway peacefully joined her Lord, March 30, 2020. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother "Granny", great grandmother "Gigi", and a dear, loyal, and cherished friend to all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jack, and daughter Stacey Renee (deceased after childbirth) as well as her parents Carl and Catherine Britten and her six siblings.
She is survived by daughters Brenda Hayes (Carlton), Kathy Steele (Thad), Carla Gasway (Sylvia) and sons Stan Gasway and Kenny Gasway as well as grandchildren Kim Hayes, Brandon Hayes, Allison Steele Marshall (Mike), and Michael Steele (Emily Layton) and her latest pride and joy great granddaughter Margaux Marshall and anxiously awaited the arrival of Vivienne in June. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and always looked forward to her annual visits from niece and goddaughter Marcia Conrad of Groom, Texas.
Mom was born and raised in Groom, Texas on April 12, 1929 where she lived until moving to Amarillo, Texas to attend Nursing School at St. Anthony's Hospital School of Nursing where she became an R.N. The family moved to El Paso in March 1972.
Dorothy had a lively personality and a sharp sense of humor and loved hearing our childhood stories that are part of our family lore. We admired her strength and resilience in surviving breast cancer twice and a broken hip and femur in 2016. She was a fanatic Spurs fan and couldn't talk on the phone if they were on. She loved playing Bunco with her two groups, and fancied making Christmas candy and baked goods which made her kids and many friends happy. She took great joy in her crafting and gave away most of what she made. One of the legacies our Mother leaves us are her Christmas letters which she religiously wrote every year and faithfully recorded our year in a single one page letter.
As we mourn our Mother, we will miss her greatly. She instilled her strength and values in us all. We will carry that on and stay strong in her beloved memory. Mom always said that she had lived a great life.
The family would like to express our gratitude to her wonderful and loving caretakers, Rosa, Mary, and Maddie.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Stand with Estela Breast Cancer Fund c/o El Paso Community Foundation, PO Box 272, El Paso, TX 79943 or a .
In the words from Emmylou Harris' song "All My Tears":
When I go, don't cry for me
In my father's arms I'll be
The wounds this world left on my soul
Will all be healed and I'll be whole
Sun and moon will be replaced
With the light of Jesus' face
And I will not be ashamed
For my savior knows my name
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, there are no public services at this time.
