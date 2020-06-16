Dorothy Gonzalez Montanez
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Gonzalez Montanez

On Sunday, June 7, 2020, Dorothy Gonzalez Montanez passed away peacefully in the arms of her wife and close friends at her side. She was determined to get home to her wife's side in her final moments and able to express final words of love and came to know God. Born in El Paso, Texas on the 6th of November 1962 to Dolores and Equipulas Montanez. Dorothy was a humble, funny, and extremely caring woman. She was full of compassion for others to which, many times, she put before herself. Dorothy believed in living life to the fullest, and instant gratification but only after taking a shower and putting on clean clothes. Germs and cancer were her only enemies.

Dorothy will be lovingly remembered by her wife Laura G Gonzalez Montanez. She will also be fondly remembered by her family and numerous friends that through the years became her extended family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved