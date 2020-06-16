Dorothy Gonzalez MontanezOn Sunday, June 7, 2020, Dorothy Gonzalez Montanez passed away peacefully in the arms of her wife and close friends at her side. She was determined to get home to her wife's side in her final moments and able to express final words of love and came to know God. Born in El Paso, Texas on the 6th of November 1962 to Dolores and Equipulas Montanez. Dorothy was a humble, funny, and extremely caring woman. She was full of compassion for others to which, many times, she put before herself. Dorothy believed in living life to the fullest, and instant gratification but only after taking a shower and putting on clean clothes. Germs and cancer were her only enemies.Dorothy will be lovingly remembered by her wife Laura G Gonzalez Montanez. She will also be fondly remembered by her family and numerous friends that through the years became her extended family.