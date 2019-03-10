Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
1:00 AM
1AD Chapel
11272 Biggs St
Fort Bliss, TX
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
1AD Chapel
11272 Biggs St.
Fort Bliss, TX
View Map
Dorothy J. Powell


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy J. Powell Obituary
Dorothy J. Powell

El Paso - Dorothy J. Powell, age 71, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in El Paso, TX. She was born in Senatobia, MS on January 26, 1948 to the late James and Atlee Strong. Dorothy is also preceded in death by her husband, Sgt 1st Class, Scott Powell of the US Army. Dorothy served more than 20 years in the US Postal Service as a letter carrier in the downtown El Paso area. Dorothy is survived by daughters Edreana Cockrell (El Paso), LaSondra (Charles) Mitchell (Augusta, GA), and Nichol Powell (Marietta, GA), sister Annette Rivers and brothers James and Michael Strong (Waterloo, IA), and grandchildren Darius Frazier, Tyisha Mitchell, and Diondre Cockrell. A visitation will be from 5-9pm, Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home at 4631 Hondo Pass. A memorial service will be at 2pm, Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the 1AD Chapel 11272 Biggs St. Fort Bliss. Additional visitation will be held one hour prior to the memorial service. In honor of Dorothy, the family is requesting attendees where something pink. All services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online register book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 10, 2019
