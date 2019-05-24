Services
Funeraria del Angel - Restlawn
8817 Dyer
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 751-1287
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn
8817 Dyer
Dorothy J. Stewart

El Paso - Dorothy Jean Stewart- 81- passed away in her hospital bed at Providence Memorial Hospital, Tuesday May 14, at 4:15 PM. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her two sons Gregory Stewart and Barnard Stewart, also by her brother Roosevelt Kitchen.

Funeral services will be held Saturday May 25 at Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn, 8817 Dyer at 1:00PM; the burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on May 24, 2019
