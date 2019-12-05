Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Bentley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Janice DuLaney (Jan) Bentley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Janice DuLaney (Jan) Bentley Obituary
Dorothy Janice DuLaney Bentley (Jan)

El Paso - Dorothy Janice DuLaney Bentley (Jan) passed away on November 23, 2019 in El Paso, TX. She was born on November 16, 1950 in Houston, TX, the daughter of Bowen and Dorothy DuLaney. She is survived by her husband Stanley Bentley, her sister Judith DuLaney Richardson, her brother Jim DuLaney, niece Terri Proctor (Craig), niece Sandra O'Brien (Mike), nephew Will Hartman (Kristi) and nine great nieces and nephews. She graduated from Memorial High School in Houston, and Stephen F Austin State University where she received a B.S. and R.N. in Nursing. Jan worked for many years as a nurse at a hospital and home health care in El Paso, Texas. She will be remembered for her contagious laugh and a heart as big as all outdoors.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -