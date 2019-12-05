|
|
Dorothy Janice DuLaney Bentley (Jan)
El Paso - Dorothy Janice DuLaney Bentley (Jan) passed away on November 23, 2019 in El Paso, TX. She was born on November 16, 1950 in Houston, TX, the daughter of Bowen and Dorothy DuLaney. She is survived by her husband Stanley Bentley, her sister Judith DuLaney Richardson, her brother Jim DuLaney, niece Terri Proctor (Craig), niece Sandra O'Brien (Mike), nephew Will Hartman (Kristi) and nine great nieces and nephews. She graduated from Memorial High School in Houston, and Stephen F Austin State University where she received a B.S. and R.N. in Nursing. Jan worked for many years as a nurse at a hospital and home health care in El Paso, Texas. She will be remembered for her contagious laugh and a heart as big as all outdoors.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019