Evergreen Cemetery East
12400 East Montana
El Paso, TX 79938
(915) 855-4007
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery East
12400 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX
El Paso - Dorothy LaDelle Forsgard, 94, passed away peacefully on the morning of Saturday, April 27, 2019. She was a loving mother and grandmother. LaDelle was born July 11,1924 in the town of West, Texas to Robert Vining Lamkin and Mary Eleanor Davis Lamkin. She is preceded in death by husband Samuel M. Forsgard, Jr., infant son Robert Anderson Jackson, sister Wanda Lynn Lamkin and is survived by loving daughters, Nikki Fields, Jacque Davidson, Christy Armitage, Jennifer Parker, and step-daughter, Susan Forsgard. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-granddaughters. The most heartfelt thanks to Beatriz and Luis Cisneros, staff of Dream Haven, Inc., and Envision Hospice staff for the cheerful, loving and compassionate care provided to LaDelle in the last years of her life. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Evergreen Cemetery East, located at 12400 Montana Ave, El Paso, TX 79938. Pastor Dan Baumler will be officiating. A family celebration of LaDelle's life is planned for a later date. Services entrusted to Evergreen East Funeral Home.
Published in El Paso Times on May 9, 2019
