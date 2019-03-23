|
|
Dorothy Lee
El Paso - Our beloved mother Dorothy Ann Lee was reunited in Heaven with her beloved husband of 54 years, Levin Lane Lee II March 19, 2019. Dorothy Ann was 96. She was born in Manila, Philippine Island. Her father was an army officer. She traveled extensively with her parents and husband during their military careers and lived in many locations in the United States and Germany. Preceded in death by her husband, parents Fred and Lucile Lafferty, sister Lucile Spurrier. Dorothy Ann is survived by sons Levin L Lee III (Mary Jane), Frederick G Lee (Nancy), James M Lee grandsons Bryan (Laura), Clinton (Rebecca), Thomas (Cara) granddaughters Annie (Mathew), Catharine (Steve) and 4 great grandchildren.
Dorothy Ann attended University of Texas where she received straight A's. She was an Army wife for 28 years and loved to volunteer. She was a Gray Lady at military hospitals. She loved to entertain and was a member of Showtime USA which gave performances at the Ft. Bliss Officers Club.
Dorothy Ann made many close friends over the years. She was loved and respected by all. The number one priority in her life was her family. She loved her sons, grandchildren and great grandchildren with all her heart and would do anything for them. She will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 24 from 5-9 pm at Funeraria del Angel Kaster-Maxon Funeral Home, 8817 Dyer, El Paso, TX 79904. Services will be at 10 am Monday March 25 at the same address with burial at 11 am at the Ft. Bliss Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be her 3 sons and grandsons.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 23, 2019