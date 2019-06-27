|
|
Dorothy Louise Williams
El Paso - Dorothy Louise Williams- passed away peacefully May 14, 2019 at the age of 98. Dorothy was born at Hotel Dieu Hospital to parents Charles and Lillian Drehner on April 29, 1921. She was a proud graduate of El Paso High class of 1938 and attended College of Mines. She married Harry L. Williams in 1943. They were inseparable for the next 57 years sharing a love of golf, fishing, and collecting antiques. They enjoyed retirement in Lindale (Hideaway Lakes), Texas until Harry's death in 2000 when Dorothy returned to her beloved hometown. Her return years were happily spent living at Monte Vista, alongside many of her childhood friends and classmates, where she took great pleasure in reminiscing, playing bridge and bingo, and enjoying piano concerts in the parlor, before finally moving to Ruthie's Place under the special loving care of Patty Avila.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. Dorothy is survived by cousins Tillie (Buddy) Jack of El Paso, Sue Fields of Clint, and Tina (Frank) Pilcher of San Antonio. Also left to treasure her memory are the families of her many lifelong friends in the Andress, Summerford, Wiggs and Light families, and her devoted second and third cousins in the Adkins and Meece Families.
She will be buried next to Harry and her parents. A graveside service will be held at 10 am Friday, June 28, 2019 at Evergreen Cemetery Alameda, 4301 Alameda. RIP Dottie.
Published in El Paso Times on June 27, 2019