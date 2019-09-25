Services
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 584-1234
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
Prayer Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
Graveside service
Following Services
Evergreen Cemetery Alameda
4301 Alameda
El Paso, TX
Dr. Douglas David


1939 - 2019
Dr. Douglas David Obituary
Dr. Douglas David

El Paso - Dr. Douglas David was born and raised in El Paso, Texas. He graduated from El Paso High School in 1957. He received his undergraduate degree from UT Austin, and his DDS from the University Of Texas School Of Dentistry at Houston in 1965. He practiced dentistry in El Paso from 1965 until his retirement in 2008.

Dr. David enjoyed art, music, and traveling around the world. He also enjoyed spending time with his family which he had unconditional love for, as they did for him.

Dr. David is survived by his spouse, Wenming Chung; son Jonathan David (Tricia); daughter Kimberly Carter; son James David (Fang); sister Susan Nowak (Ted); sister Priscilla Stevens (Bill); along with 10 grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces.

Visitation for Dr. David will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM with Prayer Service at 7:00 PM at Martin Funeral Home West, 128 N Resler Dr, El Paso, Texas 79912. Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM also at Martin Funeral Home West. Graveside Service will follow at Evergreen Cemetery Alameda, 4301 Alameda, El Paso, Texas 79905.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MartinFuneralHomeWest.com for the David family.
Published in El Paso Times from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
