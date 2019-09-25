|
Dr. Douglas David
El Paso - Dr. Douglas David was born and raised in El Paso, Texas. He graduated from El Paso High School in 1957. He received his undergraduate degree from UT Austin, and his DDS from the University Of Texas School Of Dentistry at Houston in 1965. He practiced dentistry in El Paso from 1965 until his retirement in 2008.
Dr. David enjoyed art, music, and traveling around the world. He also enjoyed spending time with his family which he had unconditional love for, as they did for him.
Dr. David is survived by his spouse, Wenming Chung; son Jonathan David (Tricia); daughter Kimberly Carter; son James David (Fang); sister Susan Nowak (Ted); sister Priscilla Stevens (Bill); along with 10 grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces.
Visitation for Dr. David will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM with Prayer Service at 7:00 PM at Martin Funeral Home West, 128 N Resler Dr, El Paso, Texas 79912. Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM also at Martin Funeral Home West. Graveside Service will follow at Evergreen Cemetery Alameda, 4301 Alameda, El Paso, Texas 79905.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MartinFuneralHomeWest.com for the David family.
Published in El Paso Times from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019