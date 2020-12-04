Drew S. Days III



Drew S. Days III, a lawyer who grew up in the segregated South and devoted much of his career to the cause of racial equality, becoming the first African American to lead the Justice Department's civil rights division and later serving as solicitor general under President Bill Clinton, died Nov. 15 at a long-term care facility in East Haven, Conn. He was 79.



His death was announced by Yale Law School, where Mr. Days was a professor emeritus. The cause was complications from dementia, said his wife, Ann Langdon-Days.



Mr. Days spent decades seeking to advance the cause of civil rights from positions both inside and outside the government. He was a lawyer for the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund before Griffin B. Bell, President Jimmy Carter's first attorney general, tapped him for a post in the Justice Department in 1977.



A former federal judge, Bell knew Mr. Days from his NAACP work. As he assembled his staff for the Justice Department, he asked the 35-year-old lawyer if there was a job in the department that might interest him.



"I would like to head the civil rights division," Mr. Days, who described the conversation in an oral history with the Touro Law Review, recalled telling him.



"I don't know about having a Black person heading the civil rights division," Bell replied, the implication being that some African Americans might take offense at the appointment of a Black official to a job whose portfolio was perceived as limited to racial matters. "Judge Bell," Mr. Days responded, "no Black person has ever headed any division in the Justice Department, so I don't think that's a major problem."



Mr. Days took office in 1977 and served until shortly after Carter's defeat for reelection in 1980. He told The Washington Post early in his tenure that he hoped "to get America to where it sees subtle forms of segregation" but at times found himself contending with more blatant forms.



He took on cases including what he described as the "egregious constitutional violations" occurring in schools in Charleston County, S.C., where he said a "dual system of public education" for Black and White students persisted more than 25 years after the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Brown v. Board of Education that outlawed segregation in public schools.



On matters of law enforcement, he argued that police departments had not effectively confronted officers who abuse their authority. "The tendency is more to shield those people," he said in 1980, "than to offer them up for appropriate discipline."



Mr. Days joined the Yale Law School faculty in 1981 and taught at the university until his retirement in 2017, with a leave of absence to serve as solicitor general from 1993 to 1996. The third-ranking official in the Justice Department, the solicitor general is sometimes described as the 10th justice of the Supreme Court because of their prominent role arguing the government's case in the chamber.



Mr. Days appeared on shortlists of possible contenders for a Supreme Court nomination during the Clinton administration but never received the nod, reportedly because of his role in a child pornography case early in his tenure that became a political cause celebre.



In addition to his political career, Mr. Days served on several Boards of Directors, among them the Bank Street School in NYC, the Edna McConnell Clark Foundation, the Graham-Windam Foundation, the Petra Foundation, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Board of Trustees of his alma mater, Hamilton College. He became Of Counsel to the Law firm of Morrison and Foerster to establish their Pro Bono Division.



A virtual memorial service will be held in his honor in the coming weeks.



Mr. Days is survived by his wife, Ann, his two daughters, Dr. Alison Days of El Paso, Elizabeth Days of NYC, granddaughters Frida and Georgia Rico of El Paso.



In lieu of flowers, contributions will be gratefully received by Hamilton College in Clinton, NY or by the NAACP Legal Defense Fund in NYC.



