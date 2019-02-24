|
|
Ladies & gentlemen, your attention please; Space Cowboy, Blue Soul Funkster, guitar aficionado, & gumbo chef extraordinaire, Drew "Scott" Swientisky has left the building. Survived by biggest fans, loving wife of 30 years, Carol "Mrs. G" Gomez, the Gomez, Swientisky, & Sanchez clans, we keep you in our hearts forever. Playing guitar for 40 years, Drew rocked Lubbock, San Francisco, El Paso, & Tennessee, cutting albums, Long Way Back to San Antone & First Things First with fellow rockers Mark, Cisco, and Cuz Louie. We love you forever. So rock on cowboy, & always, "show em' your nuts"! Uncle Drewsky had a passion for Cooking and Feeding his loved ones! In lieu of flowers, we are asking for donations to the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank.
Website: https://elpasoansfightinghunger.org/donate
Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 24, 2019