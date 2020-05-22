|
E. Kenneth Chamberlin
January 3, 1953 - May 18, 2020
In the wake of a sudden death, "normal" ceases to exist. We don't know why you had to go, but we know that we will miss you so. With your happy smile, and your sense of fun, we can't believe that you are gone. You brought joy to many lives and you will be missed so very much. Your happy soul lives on forever and memories of you will always be remembered. Now your spirit has been set free, to be with your God for eternity. Embraced in spirit as you ascend on high, but for a while we must say goodbye, so rest in peace free from pain, ride the skies, till we meet in heaven once again.
Now you have joined your loved ones in heaven Jean Mary Brown-mother, Rhodes Russell Chamberlin- father, Candace Lavender-sister, and Mike Brock-step-son.
Survived by his wife Doreen Chamberlin, sister Erika Jean Chamberlin, brother-in-law Ed Lavender, step-children (Chris Savaglio, Vinnie and Lissa Savaglio, Paul Brock), and grandchildren (Hope Willingham daughter of Vinnie and Lissa, Katie and Jaime Brock children of Brenda Brock).
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Cancer Research Institute:
https://www.cancerresearch.orgc
Due to Covid 19, Celebration of life will be held January 3, 2021
Published in El Paso Times from May 22 to May 24, 2020